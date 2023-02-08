World looking at India with hope, some 'frustrated' ones can't accept it: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

English
    Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Modi said the world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 8 said the world was seeing its prosperity in India's growth story but a few ''frustrated'' people were not ready to accept the achievements of the nation.

    Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha, the prime minister said the world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts.

    He added that India was emerging as a manufacturing hub and the world now sees its prosperity in the country's growth.

    ''But some people who are neck deep in frustration refuse to accept India's growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 crore Indians,'' Modi said, targeting the Opposition.