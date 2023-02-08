World looking at India with hope, some 'frustrated' ones can't accept it: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 8 said the world was seeing its prosperity in India's growth story but a few ''frustrated'' people were not ready to accept the achievements of the nation.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha, the prime minister said the world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts.

He added that India was emerging as a manufacturing hub and the world now sees its prosperity in the country's growth.

''But some people who are neck deep in frustration refuse to accept India's growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 crore Indians,'' Modi said, targeting the Opposition.

He said President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament was an inspiration for everyone and he was glad that no one had any issues with the President's speech.

Read More

Moreover, in his speech, PM Modi also said the trust reposed by crores of people was his protective shield which cannot be breached by abuse and allegations from his detractors.

The prime minister said people know Modi has come to their help in times of crisis. ''How will they agree with your abuses and allegations,'' he told the Opposition.

''People trust in Modi not due to newspaper headlines or TV visuals but due to my years of dedication in the service of the people."

During the speech, BJP members broke into chants of 'Modi, Modi' as the prime minister listed out the public welfare initiatives of his government. Opposition members raised the slogan of 'Adani, Adani' to counter the BJP members.

Opposition MPs including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had targeted the government while raising the Adani-Hindenburg issue during the debate.

The prime minister said the Opposition had wasted the past nine years in levelling baseless allegations instead of indulging in constructive criticism.

''When you lose elections, blame the EVMs, criticise the Election Commission, if the Supreme Court does not give a favourable verdict, criticise the apex court.

Raising slogans, members of the BRS, Left parties and some members of the Congress walked out of Lok Sabha in protest as the prime minister was speaking.

(With inputs from PTI)