World looking at India again under PM Modi's leadership: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath

The world is looking at India again as the global perception of the country has changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad (MPSP) foundation week celebrations here, Adityanath said the coronavirus vaccine is likely to be ready by January 2021 but people need to follow all guidelines.

“Till 5-7 years ago, India used to look at the world but under PM Modi''s leadership, Europe, America and other countries are looking at India due to the leadership (of Modi),” the chief minister said.

“Now, even a little child is acquainted with technology and attends online classes. With the help of technology, the 135 crore population of the country was able to face the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic," he added.

"Most probably, the coronavirus vaccine will be ready by January (2021) but we need to follow social distancing norms and wear a mask," he said further.

The chief minister lauded the teachers and students of MPSP for following COVID-19 guidelines at the event.