HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 11, 2019 06:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

World is saying BJP is dangerous for democracy: Akhilesh Yadav

The SP president said the prime minister is charging the previous governments with encouraging terrorism and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister is also talking about the same.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on May 11 said the world has now started saying the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is dangerous for democracy. "Today the world has started saying that the BJP is dangerous for democracy.

"BJP people were talking about 'achhe din', which did not come. The very foundation of BJP is based on lies and hatred and the alliance will rock it," he said.

Addressing rally for Ram Bhuwal Nishad, the alliance candidate from the prestigious Gorakhpur seat, Akhilesh said the BJP, which ran the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, has been wiped out off Uttar Pradesh by the people in the five phases of polling so far.

"Polling in Gorakhpur is slated for the seventh phase. This is the phase of the alliance. I do not see BJP opening its account," he said.

The SP president said the prime minister is charging the previous governments with encouraging terrorism and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister is also talking about the same. He wanted to know how can the government tackle terrorism, if the ruling party is scared of a dismissed jawan.

"If they save the people from stray cattle that would be a big thing. Leave alone terrorism," he said, claiming in the past two-three months, 11 people had lost their lives in Lucknow in stray bull attacks.

"There have been similar incidents in other parts of the state as well. The chief minister is responsible for it. For this, case needs to be lodged against the government," he said.

Attacking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth, Akhilesh said, "He is calling me 'goondon ka sartaj' (king of goons) but it seems that he has not seen the copy of cases against him and his Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

"If he can get a look at it, he will find that all those sitting here on the dias will together not have as many sections listed against their names in court cases as these two have."

Referring to Suresh Thakur, alias Yodha, a Yogi Adityanath lookalike, Akhilesh said "I met this Yodha and brought him here for you all. He resembles him (Yogi) when seen from a distance. Next time, he (Yogi) will be out (of Gorakshpeeth) and he (Yodha) will be in."

Clad in saffron robes, Yodha attracted huge crowds at Yadav's meeting.
First Published on May 11, 2019 06:28 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

