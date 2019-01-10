Working as a clerk, not CM due to Congress interference, says 'emotional' Kumaraswamy at JD(S) meet

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he is working under “tremendous pressure” and Congress leaders always expect him to behave like their subordinate, said a News 18 report, citing its sources.

The CM was addressing a meeting of Janata Dal (Secular)’s MLAs and MLCs in Bengaluru on January 9. During the meeting, the “emotional” Kumaraswamy explained the difficulties his party is facing after joining hands with the Congress.

After the assembly elections held in May 2018, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had emerged as the largest party by winning 104 seats. However, in a bid to keep the BJP from coming to power, the Congress, with its 78 seats, had supported the JD(S), which had won 38 seats for government formation.

A coalition government was formed and Kumaraswamy was appointed the CM of the state.

In the meeting, a “visibly upset” Kumaraswamy told party leaders that he is functioning like a clerk and not like a CM, because of Congress’ interference in everything, some JDS MLAs told the publication. The CM further said Congress leaders are “forcing” him to do everything which favours them and he is left with no option.

“He is sad. He almost cried. Told us that the Congress was behaving like a big brother. Forcing him to sign all kinds of orders,” said the report, quoting an MLA who was present in the meeting.

In the meeting, Kumaraswamy appointed four more Congress MLAs as heads of boards and corporations, while withholding two from the list recommended by the national party.

The party leaders also gave enough hints that the Karnataka government may not last beyond the coming Lok Sabha election, the report suggested. JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who was also present in the meeting, assured legislators that he will not do anything against the coalition till the most crucial Lok Sabha elections are over.

(With PTI inputs)