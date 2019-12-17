App
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 02:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Worked towards all sections of society: Sachin Pilot on first year of Rajasthan govt

"Our government has ensured the reach of public welfare schemes to the common man during its one-year tenure. The government has kept in mind the interests of every section of the society," he tweeted in Hindi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the Congress government that completes one year on Tuesday has worked for the interests of every section of society. The Congress came to power in the state last year and Ashok Gehlot was sworn in as the chief minister on December 17, 2018.

Pilot, who is also Congress state president, thanked the people of Rajasthan, all state cabinet ministers, office bearers and party workers on the first anniversary of the government.

The state government is organising several programmes for the day.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Rajasthan government #Sachin Pilot

