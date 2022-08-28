English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live: Noida Twin Tower Demolition | Watch Full coverage
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Words and actions of PM never match: Rahul Gandhi on Modi's Khadi pitch

    PM Modi urged people to gift the products of only Khadi village industries during the coming festive season.

    PTI
    August 28, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST
    Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his pitch for Khadi, alleging that his words and actions "never match". The prime minister on Saturday said Khadi can become a source of inspiration for achieving the dream of a developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

    Attacking the prime minister, Gandhi said, "'Khadi for Nation' but Chinese Polyester for National flag! As always, the words and actions of the PM never match." The Congress has strongly criticised the Centre for amending the flag code to state that the national flag shall be made of hand spun and hand woven or machine made, cotton/ polyester/ wool/ silk khadi bunting. Earlier machine made and polyester flags were not allowed to be used.

    Speaking during 'Khadi Utsav' (Khadi festival) on Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, Modi had on Saturday said once a symbol of self-respect, Khadi or the homespun was treated as an inferior product after Independence. He urged people to gift the products of only Khadi village industries during the coming festive season.
    PTI
    Tags: #khadi and village industry products #PM Modi #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Aug 28, 2022 12:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.