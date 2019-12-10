App
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Won't support Bill till we get clarity on Shiv Sena queries: Uddhav Thackeray

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there, a little past midnight on Monday after a heated debate that lasted over seven hours.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Shiv Sena won't back the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha till there is clarity on the party's queries posed in the Lok Sabha.

The Sena supported the Bill in the Lower House.

Thackeray told reporters here that a detailed discussionand debate on the Bill was necessary.

The Modi governmentneeds to worry about the economy, job crisis and rising cost of living, especially the onions price rise, more than the implementation of the Bill, he said.

"We need to change this notion that one who supports the Bill and the BJP is a patriot and one who opposes it is anti-national.The government should answer all the issues raised on the Bill," he said.

First Published on Dec 10, 2019 03:25 pm

tags #India #Politics #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray

