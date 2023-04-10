 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Won't back down from truth no matter how many desert him: Priyanka on Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST

In a post on Instagram, the Congress leader posted a photograph of her working with Rahul Gandhi in snowed-in Srinagar at the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier this year.

In an affectionate social media post for Rahul Gandhi on Siblings Day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said she is proud of her brother who faces injustice with dignity and won't back down from the truth no matter how many "turn their knives in his back".

Siblings Day is celebrated in various parts of the world on April 10.

"So there's a Sibling's Day too! Well, to my only sibling, who has the courage to stand for goodness and compassion despite all sorts of filth being thrown at him, who faces injustice with dignity, who won't back down from speaking the truth no matter how many desert him or turn their knives in his back or how much power is used to silence him," she said in her post.