HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 03:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Women's commission issues notice to BJP's Sadhana Singh over remarks against Mayawati

Singh came under stringent criticism from allies and opposition leaders for calling BSP chief Mayawati a "blot on womankind" and "worse than a transgender".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The National Commission for Women has issued a notice to BJP MLA Sadhana Singh and sought explanation for making "extremely offensive and unethical remarks" against BSP supremo Mayawati.

The Mughalsarai MLA made the controversial remarks at a rally on January 20 while referring to the infamous incident when Mayawati was assaulted by Samajwadi Party workers at a Lucknow guest house in 1995.

Taking suo motu cognisance, the NCW said the remarks made are "extremely offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of women in general".

"The Commission strongly condemns such irresponsible and disparaging views of persons holding responsible positions. In view of the above, you are hereby required to provide a satisfactory explanation to the Commission on the matter on recept of this notice," NCW Under Secretary Barnali Shome said.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 02:41 pm

tags #India #Politics

