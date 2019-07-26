App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 01:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Women MPs condemn Azam Khan's remarks; demands apology in Lok Sabha

During the Zero Hour, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said the remarks of Khan in Lok Sabha on July 25 during the debate of Triple Talaq Bill were a "blot" on all legislators, including men.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Women members in Lok Sabha on July 26 spoke in one voice condemning the sexist remarks by SP member Azam Khan against Bihar MP Rama Devi and demanded that he apologise or else he should be suspended from the House.

During the Zero Hour, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said the remarks of Khan in Lok Sabha on July 25 during the debate of Triple Talaq Bill were a "blot" on all legislators, including men.

"This is a blot on all legislators including men. We cannot remain silent spectators to it. We have to speak in one voice that this is unacceptable," Irani said.

Supporting Irani, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said either Khan should tender an apology or he should be suspended from the House.

Cutting across party lines, several MPs condemned Azam Khan's remarks and demanded strict action against him.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 01:49 pm

