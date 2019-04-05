App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 08:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Women empowerment is real double engine for growth: Naveen Patnaik

Patnaik batted for ensuring adequate representation of women in decision-making bodies like the Parliament and state assemblies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik underscored the importance of women empowerment, which he described as the "real" double engine for growth.

Patnaik batted for ensuring adequate representation of women in decision-making bodies like the Parliament and state assemblies.

The chief minister used the expression "double engine" in an apparent reference to its frequent mention in BJP leaders' speeches, as a part of campaigning in the state.

"In my view, if India has to hit the highway of growth and compete with the likes of the US and China, it has to transform its political landscape by empowering women," the CM said.

related news

Patnaik's party, the BJD, has fielded seven women candidates (33 per cent) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The state has 21 Lok Sabha seats, and will go to polls in four phases, beginning April 11.

"This is the real double engine the country needs, to bring about growth with equity and justice," he said, adding, if India had adequate representation of women, its approach to multitude of issues would have been different.

"The question of war, peace and terrorism would be differently decided. Our laws on rape, sexual assault and dowry will be more effective implemented," Patnaik said.

Noting that empowering household incomes will be much a priority as empowering corporate income, he said, "Both our national parties in their manifestos have repeatedly spoken about women empowerment, but somewhere when it comes to walking the talk, there is a deafening silence."

The chief minister said the BJD, however, has done its bit to break this silence.

"I am sure the people of Odisha will ensure that the voice of our seven women candidates is heard in the hallowed halls of Parliament, and I am hopeful that the movement that has started from Odisha will be followed by our national parties," he said.

Patnaik said his father Biju Patnaik, after whose name the BJD is formed, was one of the pioneers in women empowerment, by making provision of 33 per cent reservation in panchayati raj institutions (PRIs). "We increased it to 50 per cent," the CM said.

"One of my most satisfying moments as president of the BJD was when the party, in a first-of-its-kind decision of any political party in the country -- decided to provide 33 per cent reservation for women candidates to the Lok Sabha," he said.

Patnaik also hailed New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden for her statement in the aftermath of the recent terror attack in her country in which 50 worshippers were killed.

"Her response was not what is generally expected of leaders at such times... that is to take the majority line and soft-peddle the issue. Her response stunned the whole world when she declared in her now-famous statement - 'New Zealand is their home' (referring to the refugees and the migrants killed). They are us," Patnaik pointed out.

Her response transcended the narrow boundaries of religion and race, and embraced humanity, he said.

Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, was perhaps the only leader who welcomed refugees from other countries, Patnaik said.

"These leaders are examples of what women can bring to politics. If politics is the exercise of power, women have a more humane touch in its expression..." Patnaik added.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 08:02 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #growth #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Naveen Patnaik #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Woes Deepen for Jet Airways as Lessor Avolon Seeks to de-Register Two ...

News18 Daybreak | LK Advani Says BJP Critics Aren't 'Anti-National' in ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Set to Announce Matric Result Soon ...

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 to be Out by Last Week of May at cbse.nic.in ...

SSC CHSL 2019: Online Application to Close Today; Steps, Direct Link H ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Low Intake of Grains, Lack of Nutrients Causes Hundreds of Deaths in I ...

'Made In Heaven' Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is 'IMDb Breakout Star', He ...

Pentagon Backs India Again, Says Debris from A-SAT Test Expected to Bu ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be range-bound as RBI l ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Most analysts expect another interest rate cut in June

ADB lowers India's growth projection to 7.2% for FY20

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

In Kerala's Malappuram, underage girls brainwashed into marriage with ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

Jet Airways' lenders to invite bids for stake sale on 6 April; ready t ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

Donald Trump claims India is one of the 'highest taxing nations', crit ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival: Poco F1 to be available for Re 1 in a flash sa ...

Panga: Kangana Ranaut shoots in Delhi, doesn't miss out on her favouri ...

Chhappak: Picture of Deepika Padukone on the sets goes viral

IPL 2019 Highlights: Jonny Bairstow stars as SRH beat DC by 5 wickets

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic's release date rescheduled, confirms producer ...

IPL 2019: Chris Gayle shares a throwback picture of Sam Curran, shortl ...

Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkho ...

Blank trailer: Debutant Karan Kapadia makes a powerful entry alongside ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic postponed, Twitter takes a dig at unfulfilled ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.