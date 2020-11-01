Woman with self-respect will die if raped: Kerala Congress chief's misogynistic remark causes furore

In a shocking statement, Kerala Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran, while speaking at an agitation against alleged corruption in the Left Front state government, said that a "woman with self-respect will die" if she is raped and will "try not to be sexually assaulted again".

"We can understand if a woman says she was raped once. Any woman with self-respect will either die or prevent being raped again," The Indian Express quoted Ramachandran as saying, ostensibly in reference to a woman involved in solar scandal who had recently accused a Congress leader of raping her.

"Every day when she wakes up, she claims she was raped. A woman who says she was raped across the state, she’s dressed up and made to stand behind the curtain. She keeps asking when she should come out. Chief Minister, your game will not work here. This blackmail politics will not work here. The people of Kerala can understand it," the state Congress chief reportedly said.

"As you (CM) drown and die, if you thought you can bring a prostitute and make her cook stories, Kerala is tired of hearing it," Ramachandran said, according to the newspaper.

"Rape is the worst and cruelest of crimes in human society. It is not the mistake of the woman who falls prey to such crimes. Mullappally Ramachandran shouldn't have made such misogynistic statements. Such remarks should widely be condemned," state health minister KK Shailaja said while slamming Ramachandran remarks.

"He says if women who are raped have self-respect, they will kill themselves. Is rape a woman’s fault? Are women not committing suicide because they lack self-respect?" she added.

Ramachandran, who is a former union minister and a seven-time Member of Parliament (MP), later expressed regret for his remark, stating that "it is not right" if his remarks were "misrepresented as anti-women in certain quarters".

"I said it only to prove the depths to which this (LDF) government has fallen," he added.