Withdraw Sadhvi Pragya's ticket if PM Modi truly respects police: Milind Deora

Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora has said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi truly respects the Maharashtra Police, he should withdraw the candidature of Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur, who is contesting as a BJP nominee from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

Deora also said that Modi's focus on emotive issues, rather than the real ones, during his speech in Mumbai on Friday is a clear indicator of the "failure" of his government in delivering on key issues, like employment.

Modi addressed a rally at BKC ground here on Friday, ahead of April 29 polling for six seats in Mumbai and 11 seats in Maharashtra.

During his speech, he alleged that the Congress governments neglected the police force and turned it into a "punching bag". He added that had it not been for the alertness of Mumbai Police, who paid a heavy price including martyrdom, the city would have paid a greater price due to terror activities.

Modi's praise for police came over a week after Pragya Singh Thakur's controversial statement about slain IPS officer Hemant Karkare.

In a statement, Deora said Mumbaikars should ask why the prime minister is encouraging those who insult the armed forces and brave police.

"If the prime minister truly respects the Maharashtra Police, he should withdraw Pragya Thakur's ticket immediately. That's the least he can do to honour martyr Hemant Karkare," Deora said.

Surprisingly,the Shiv Sena has remained silent on the insult of a Maharashtra police martyr, the Congress leader added.

"Mumbaikars will not forgive the BJP and the Shiv Sena for playing politics over some of our city's darkest memories," he said.

"The prime minister did not mention the Shiv Sena in his speech. Don't the BJP's allegations of 'milavati' (adulterated) alliances fall flat when compared to the BJP-Sena's 'banavati' (fake) alliance? The Shiv Sena, which praises the prime minister before elections, goes on to abuse him after the polls," he said.

"This only proves that their 'mahayuti' (grand alliance) will break in six months, with the upcoming Assembly elections (in Maharashtra)," Deora charged.