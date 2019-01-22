App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 09:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Withdraw comments or face criminal defamation charges: TMC to Amit Shah

During the 'Gantantra Bachao Yatra' in West Bengal, Shah said if the BJP came to power, it would ensure that the people of the state do not have to pay "syndicate tax".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday threatened to file a criminal defamation case against BJP President Amit Shah if he did not withdraw his comments suggesting that TMC leaders collected "syndicate tax".

During the 'Gantantra Bachao Yatra' in West Bengal, Shah said if the BJP came to power, it would ensure that the people of the state do not have to pay "syndicate tax".

"Remove the TMC government from Bengal and we will stop cow smuggling and infiltration in Bengal. If lotus blooms in Bengal, then you won't have to pay syndicate tax to TMC leaders," he said.

Reacting to this, TMC's chief spokesperson Derek O'Brien, in a statement posted on Twitter, said: “Mr Amit Shah, Bengal is not UP where you are spreading hate and disharmony. There is peace and harmony here. And, if you do not withdraw your wild allegations on 'syndicate tax', we shall charge you with criminal defamation.”

The TMC leader said the speeches of BJP leaders were low on facts and were "in poor taste".

He also alleged that the BJP had failed to understand the ethos of Bengal and were headed for a big "zero" in the general elections in the state.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 09:39 pm

tags #Amit Shah #defamation #India #Politics #TMC

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.