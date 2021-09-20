MARKET NEWS

With unemployment at its peak, Goa's youth not getting jobs: Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also claimed that government jobs are available only to people with money and connections.

PTI
September 20, 2021 / 11:31 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that youth in Goa are not getting jobs and he will be visiting the state to discuss the issue with locals.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also claimed that government jobs are available only to people with money and connections.

"With unemployment at its peak, Goa's youth are not getting jobs. Government jobs are available only to people with money and connections. Coming to Goa to discuss this issue with the People of Goa," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier this month, the AAP had started a campaign against the problem of unemployment in Goa and asked people to not vote for parties that have failed to provide jobs.

The AAP will be contesting the polls in the state slated for next year.
PTI
Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Goa #India #jobs #Politics #unemployment
first published: Sep 20, 2021 11:32 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.