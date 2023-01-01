 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

With Speeches to Ukraine, and the World, Zelenskyy Shapes Narrative of the War

New York Times
Jan 01, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

In nightly addresses to his people and passionate speeches to foreign leaders, the Ukrainian president has delivered a story line to rally his country, and its allies, to Ukraine’s cause.

(Image credit: @AnthropyFounder/Twitter)

The history of most wars is written by the victor after the fact. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has created his own sequencing: a storyline of the war against Russia in real time that is intended to rally his people and the Western world.

Zelenskyy has maintained a running narrative throughout the 10-month conflict — telling Ukrainians in nightly video addresses how they should believe in the country’s ultimate success.

His New Year’s Eve address to the nation Saturday night offered another opportunity for him to depict the war in a way that rallied his fellow citizens behind the army.

“This year began on Feb. 24,” he said, the date Russia first invaded Ukraine. “It can still be dark, loud and complicated for us. But we will definitely never be afraid again.” The year, he said, was “our year. The year of Ukraine. The year of Ukrainians.”

And a hard one it was. Ukraine, he said, overcame the panic of confrontation with a much larger foe and fought back. But there were losses too. Interspersed in his recorded speech was video footage of the carnage wrought by Russian attacks: leveled apartment blocks and a teddy bear spattered with blood from a missile strike at a train station in April that killed several children.

Ukrainians, he said, had “cried out all the tears” in 2022.