With Speeches to Ukraine, and the World, Zelenskyy Shapes Narrative of the War

The history of most wars is written by the victor after the fact. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has created his own sequencing: a storyline of the war against Russia in real time that is intended to rally his people and the Western world.

Zelenskyy has maintained a running narrative throughout the 10-month conflict — telling Ukrainians in nightly video addresses how they should believe in the country’s ultimate success.

His New Year’s Eve address to the nation Saturday night offered another opportunity for him to depict the war in a way that rallied his fellow citizens behind the army.

“This year began on Feb. 24,” he said, the date Russia first invaded Ukraine. “It can still be dark, loud and complicated for us. But we will definitely never be afraid again.” The year, he said, was “our year. The year of Ukraine. The year of Ukrainians.”

And a hard one it was. Ukraine, he said, overcame the panic of confrontation with a much larger foe and fought back. But there were losses too. Interspersed in his recorded speech was video footage of the carnage wrought by Russian attacks: leveled apartment blocks and a teddy bear spattered with blood from a missile strike at a train station in April that killed several children.

Ukrainians, he said, had “cried out all the tears” in 2022.

Zelenskyy tallied victories, including the defeat of the Russian army in the battle for Kyiv in the war’s first month and two successful counterattacks in the northeast and south in the fall. By the New Year, 311 days into the war, Ukraine had liberated almost half the land it lost in the initial invasion.

In a first, Zelenskyy spoke of an explosion on the Kerch Strait bridge, which connects the occupied Crimean Peninsula to Russia, as a success of the Ukrainian military. Ukraine had not previously claimed responsibility for the attack on the bridge in October.

Zelenskyy offered no specific timeline for the war’s end but reiterated the goal of reclaiming all territory, or “the return of what has been stolen from us.” He cheered on his people, saying much of the world supported them. “Ukrainians surprise,” he said. “Ukrainians are applauded. Ukrainians inspire.”

In a reminder of the ongoing threat, air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv shortly after midnight Sunday, and at least one explosion rang out.