With Rahul Gandhi's return as Congress chief likely, many of his loyalists may be rehabilitated within party fold

With former Congress president Rahul Gandhi likely return to the post, several of those within the party who enjoyed his patronage then are now being rehabilitated, The Economic Times has reported.

These leaders, according to the report, had either resigned or had been marginalised within the party fold after Gandhi had resigned following the grand old party's dismal performance during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

One such returnee, according to the report, has been former Indian Police Service (IPS) office Ajoy Kumar, who had been the party's spokesperson and the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief for Jharkhand. However, following the 2019 polls, he had quit the party post and had taken on Congress leadership, eventually joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He has, however, been re-admitted to the Congress recently.

"I feel only Congress can fight the divisive agenda of BJP and Rahul Gandhi is the bravest leader who is standing up to the Modi government and BJP. I resigned from Congress only due to differences with the local leaders," Kumar told the newspaper.

Gandhi's advisors are also in talks with former Haryana PCC chief Ashok Tanwar to pursue him to return, the newspaper reported. Tanwar had quit the post last October before Haryana went to polls after a protest outside interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's residence. Tanwar had reportedly quit because of irregularities in ticket distribution.

A similar situation played out in Maharashtra when Sanjay Nirupam, an ex-Shiv Sena leader, was sidelined within the state unit ahead of the Assembly polls. He, too, returned to the party fold last week when he was made a member of the campaign and coordination committee for the Bihar polls.

Other leaders who were sidelined but are set to get a "second ride", according to the report, include Madhusudan Mistry and Mohan Prakash, among others.