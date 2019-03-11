With Lok Sabha poll declaration, countdown begins for NDA exit: Madhya Pradesh CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on March 11 said the countdown to the defeat of the NDA government at the Centre has begun with the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule.

The Election Commission on March 10 announced in Delhi that Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases in the country, beginning April 11. Counting of votes would be taken up on May 23.

"With the announcement of national elections, the countdown for the (PM) Modi government has started. I have faith that the voters would send a message by their ballots that they are not fools and won't be taken for a ride again," he said.

Asked about some state BJP leaders claiming that his government would "collapse automatically" after the NDA retains power in the 2019 general polls, Nath said, "I can't stop them from dreaming."

Polls for 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.