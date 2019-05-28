With focus on South, BJP prepares for Mission 333: Report

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun preparations to strengthen its organisational structure in southern states, and aims to increase its pan-India tally to 333 in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Hindustan Times has reported.

In an interview with the newspaper, the party's national secretary in-charge of Andhra Pradesh and Tripura, Sunil Deodhar, said to reach the 333 mark, BJP will "have to focus on states along coastal lines".

Deodhar said the 333-mark will only be breached when the party will shed its image of being a party of and for "Hindi speakers".

"If you want to get to the heart of things, you have to know the language," Deodhar told the newspaper.

Senior functionaries from the party said they have already begun preparations to build the party from the scratch.

"... Panna pramukhs at the booth levels will be appointed, the party together with the RSS will identify issues that need to be highlighted. For now the focus will only be on the party and not building alliances," a party functionary told the daily.

Analysing the BJP's success in Karnataka, Deodhar said the BJP managed to win from there because one of the regional parties, Janata Dal (Secular), did not have a reach all over Karnataka. That is not the case in other states like Tamil Nadu and Telangana, Deodhar added.

A BJP leader in Kerala told the newspaper that the party will introspect on how the anti-Left vote bank benefited the Congress even when BJP "paved the way for change of guard".

"We paved the way for the change of guard after raising the Sabarimala issue, but unfortunately it was the Congress that swept the anti-CPIM vote. With 40 MLAs and past experience of being in power in the state they were better equipped to fight the CPM," the leader said.

The aim of the saffron party is to deliver results similar to West Bengal, where the party increased its tally from two to 18 this time around, party functionaries said.

In Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the BJP and it allies drew a blank while in Telangana it managed to win four of 17 Lok Sabha seats. In Karnataka, the saffron party won 25 of the 28 seats. Overall, the BJP won 303 seats. It had won 282 seats during the 2014 general elections.