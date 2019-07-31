With eye on Assembly polls, Maharashtra govt allocates Rs 1,000cr for Dhangar welfare schemes: Report

The Maharashtra cabinet on July 30 allocated Rs 1,000 crore to welfare schemes for the Dhangar community. The schemes would be along the lines of those provided to the Scheduled Tribes (STs), according to a report by The Indian Express.

According to the report, the decision, coming months ahead of the Assembly elections, intends to diffuse the anger within the community against the government for not providing them with reservation. The Dhangars have been demanding reservation under the ST category.

The state government had earlier asked the Centre to look into the demands of the community, since the purview to include or exclude any community under Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes lies with the Centre.

Currently, the Dhangars, a nomadic tribe, get 3.5 percent quota under Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government gave its approval to enforce all 13 schemes availed by Scheduled Tribes to the Dhangar community. An allocation of Rs 1,000 crore… also got approval from the finance ministry," a senior cabinet minister told the newspaper.

The report states that the welfare schemes would be implemented through the state government's tribal welfare department. Landless Dhangars, the report states, will be helped to identify land by the district administration and will also be provided financial assistance to purchase farmland. Those without homes will be provided with shelters, and over 10,000 houses will be constructed during the first phase.

In addition to that, potential entrepreneurs from the community will also be provided with loans under the Centre's Stand Up project, according to the report. Students from the community will also be eligible for post-matriculation scholarships.

"The Cabinet decision will help improve the lives of poor and backward Dhangars. The landless and homeless will reap huge benefits. Students will benefit," Dhangar Samaj Sangharsh Samiti leader Vikas Mahatme said. Mahatme, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha, had raised the issue of Dhangar reservation last year and warned that the community might hit the streets if their demands are not addressed.

Concentrated in the northern and western Maharashtra regions of Marathwada, the Dhangars can influence around 35-40 assembly seats in the state. The community forms about nine percent of Maharashtra's population.

Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra state assembly elections, the BJP had promised to include the Dhangars in the list of STs. In 2015, the Maharashtra government had asked the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to determine whether Dhangars can be given the ST status.