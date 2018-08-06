With eye on 2019 polls, BJP collecting data about Hindu temples and ashrams in Uttar Pradesh

As part of its strategy for the 2019 polls, BJP in Uttar Pradesh has started collecting data about Other Backward Class (OBC) and Scheduled Caste (SC) population in the state, along with the number of maths and ashrams.

As reported by The Times of India, UP has about 1.6 lakh polling booths, and the BJP has now ensured every booth has at least 21 members who include one president, two vice-presidents, one general secretary and booth level agents. It is now compulsory to appoint two SC and women in the booth. Every booth is given separate codes, depending on constituencies favouring BJP.

In order to strengthen Hindu votes, BJP state unit has shared a form with its 1.4 lakh booth level-in-charges, in an attempt to get complete information about the Hindu temples, its locations, their spiritual leaders and the means to contact them.

The booth agents will also seek information about distinguished people of every locality and the information is passed on to higher authorities.

JPS Rathore, vice-president of state BJP, said: "Booth selection committee meeting will be held between August 16 and August 25. the booth management committee will prepare a dedicated team of around 29 lakh workers and nearly 11 lakh will be prepared at block and district levels."

Confirming their approach Sunil Bansal, organisation secretary, said: "Information is being collected to form an effective strategy for the 2019 polls."