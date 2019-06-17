App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 08:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

With Ashish Shelar's elevation, BJP begins hunt for Mumbai unit head

The saffron party also has to find a suitable candidate to lead the state unit as its incumbent chief Raosaheb Danve has been appointed as a Union minister in the Narendra Modi government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

With the induction of Ashish Shelar, the Mumbai unit chief of the BJP, into the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet, the party has launched a hunt for a new face to lead the key unit ahead of the state Assembly polls.

The saffron party also has to find a suitable candidate to lead the state unit as its incumbent chief Raosaheb Danve has been appointed as a Union minister in the Narendra Modi government.

In the state cabinet expansion on Sunday, Shelar, former Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and former NCP leader Jaydutt Kshirsagar, who had joined the Shiv Sena recently, were among the eight who were sworn in as cabinet ministers.

Close

BJP loyalist and two-time MLA Yogesh Sagar, who belongs to the Gujarati community, was made a minister of state (MoS). Sagar represents the Charkop assembly constituency in Mumbai.

related news

Mumbai city alone has 38 assembly seats.

With the resignation of Prakash Mehta as the Housing Minister in the wake of alleged negative report of Lokayukta over his involvement in Tardeo MP Mill Compound slum redevelopment case, the total number of ministers from Mumbai has now become six.

Of the six, BJP has two cabinet ministers and MoS each, while ally Shiv Sena has one cabinet and MoS each.

The BJP-led government's tenure will be over by November this year and the state polls are expected to be held between October and November.

Shelar has already served as the head of the party for two consecutive terms. As per the party rules, anyone can be the chief of the party's local unit for two consecutive terms only. Besides, one person cannot hold two posts simultaneously.

Among those whose names are being discussed presently for the Mumbai chief's post include newly-elected MP from Mumbai North East seat, Manoj Kotak and Vile Parle MLA Parag Alvani.

According to party leaders, the process will pick up only after the BJP appoints a new national president as existing party chief Amit Shah has become Union Home Minister.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 08:00 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.