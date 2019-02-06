App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 04:09 PM IST

With ‘Apni Baat Rahul ke Saath’, Congress looks to counter PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat

Congress IT cell chief Divya Spandana says: “PM’s is a monologue while Congress presidents’ is a dialogue.”

Jagyaseni Dey Biswas Biswas
Jagyaseni Biswas

Junking all criticism stating AICC President Rahul Gandhi’s 'Apni Baat Rahul ke Saath' is copied from Prime minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the party’s  IT cell head Divya Spandana said: “PM’s is a monologue while Congress presidents’ is a dialogue.”

Apni Baat Rahul ke Saath is Congress' recently launched series of direct interactions with people. The Congress President posted a teaser of the conversation saying it is "taking a step to break the wall between #people and #power".

Gandhi held his first set of interactions with students at a Delhi restaurant. Seven students were chosen impromptu from different colleges across the country and a no holds barred discussion with the Congress scion followed.

He began his dialogue with a basic "Hi, I am Rahul; I am the Congress president". In the clip posted by the Congress on social media, Gandhi is dressed in his usual crisp whites and the signature black jacket. The 48-year-old made the students feel at ease by saying he is up for a casual conversation to gauge how they think, instead of making his presence unsettling for the young minds.

Through the conversation, Gandhi remains focused, listening intently and answering every question shot at him with poise. The students, ranging from a host of the countries premiere institutes, including The Tata Institute of Social Sciences and Bombay IIT, raised questions on various topical issues such as the recent furor over 10 per cent reservation and oppression of Dalits and policies formed in favour of the divyangs and transgender persons.

More such meetings are slated to be held at various locations in the country before the 2019 general elections.

Gandhi may also hold live interactions on Facebook and Instagram so that people can ask him questions directly. Gandhi has gone forward to say he will not stop at this and asked his party leaders to gradually takeover the social media space. He has also asked the senior leaders to be active on potent social media platform Twitter and the ranks are being trained in this regard.

And just like the ruling saffron party has been crowdsourcing recommendations for their upcoming manifesto, the Congress, too, will include salient points collated through these interactions.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #India #Politics

