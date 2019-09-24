With an eye on Assembly polls, BJP plans to hold more public meetings on Article 370 move: Report

With the aim of highlighting the Centre's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status during the Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to increase the number of meetings and rallies related to the decision.

According to a report by the Indian Express, while the saffron party had initially planned 35 major rallies and 370 smaller ones, it has now increased the number of rallies to nearly 700.

A top party leader told the newspaper that while in poll-bound Maharashtra, the party had planned to hold 18 such rallies, it is now expected to hold 45 public meetings on the issue.

"People are appreciating this decision (on J&K), which is evident from the overwhelming response to these meetings in every state," Y Satya Kumar, party national secretary and co-convener of the outreach programmes told the newspaper.

Satya Kumar said that the number of participants in these programmes have increased and are "much higher than expected". This, according to Satya Kumar, is not just limited to the states being ruled by the BJP but also in states such as Odisha, where the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is in power.

That is the case in Puducherry as well, which has a Congress government, and where the BJP initially planned only one meeting. However, according to the report, after the positive response that it received, the party has now decided to increase the number of meetings to four. Similarly, in Karnataka, the party plans on holding 200 more such meetings and rallies.

The report states that the awareness programme began on September 3 and is scheduled to be completed on September 30, after which BJP working president JP Nadda is expected to address media on the success of the programme.