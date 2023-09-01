With a village recaptured, Ukraine takes the next step in its counteroffensive

The Ukrainian 46th Brigade, which is participating in the fighting in the area, said its assault units were attacking Russian positions near the village of Verbove, 9 miles east of Robotyne.

After piercing a daunting line of Russian defenses around the southern village of Robotyne, Ukrainian forces are now seeking to take the next step in their arduous counteroffensive, waging a fierce battle a few miles farther to the east, according to Ukrainian military commanders and U.S. officials.

The intense fighting on Thursday comes amid weeks of brutal battles that have resulted in small but significant advances that Ukrainian forces are trying to exploit, with the broader goal of driving a wedge into the land bridge between Russia and occupied Crimea, which is vital to the Russian military’s supply routes.

The Ukrainian 46th Brigade, which is participating in the fighting in the area, said its assault units were attacking Russian positions near the village of Verbove, 9 miles east of Robotyne.

The move toward Verbove is notable because it shows Ukraine is confident enough in its hold on Robotyne that it believes its troops can try to press forward.

U.S. officials on Thursday confirmed that Ukrainian forces had punched through a major line of Russian defenses around Robotyne and were engaged in fighting near Verbove.

Even such small advances are significant, U.S. officials said, because they have generated the first real Ukrainian momentum in weeks and pushed their artillery and missiles a bit closer to strike deeper into Russian-held territory at Moscow’s troops, supplies and transportation networks.

A senior Western military official said the Ukrainian advances, while noteworthy, do not yet represent a major operational breakthrough. But they provide a morale boost for both Ukrainian troops and public sentiment, and demonstrate progress to the United States and other allies that have provided Ukraine with arms and equipment, the official said.

Western analysts noted that several other defensive lines converge around Verbove, which could slow or stall the advance.

Ukrainian military officials have warned not to expect rapid progress, with every bit of ground retaken exacting a toll. And as Ukrainian forces look to push south toward the Sea of Azov, there are still miles of formidable Russian defenses ahead.

On Thursday, the 46th Brigade said its soldiers had reached the western part of Verbove.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.