With a slew of sops, AAP hopes to regain lost constituencies

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has, in recent days, announced a number of promises that include the much-debated free rides for women on Metro trains and state-run buses and free electricity for monthly consumption of 200 units.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dismissed these sops as pre-poll freebies and 'gimmicks', reports suggest that the party has drawn up its own list of doles in response. These freebies, according to reports, also include a housing dole.

Both parties are eyeing the forthcoming Assembly elections in Delhi, where, until at least before the Lok Sabha polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s position was looking strong.

According to observers and AAP functionaries, that perception changed after the results for the general elections were announced. BJP managed to win all seven of the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, but what was even more worrying for AAP was that the saffron party managed to win 65 of the 70 Assembly segments in the National Capital. In the five remaining segments, meanwhile, the Congress managed to secure a lead.

"We knew the Assembly elections were going to be tough, but after the general elections, we realised that we needed an overhaul in our strategy," an AAP functionary told Moneycontrol.

"This strategy included groundwork and governance; the groundwork part requires that grassroots workers are brought together and made to focus on the Assembly segments that we lost during the Lok Sabha polls, the governance part is announcing measures to address issues of people living in those parts," the functionary added.

"The party's relevance and hold in its strongholds is on a decline," another functionary admitted. "During the 2015 polls, remember that we came to power on the basis of issues like electricity and women security. Those issues are still relevant, which is why these measures," the functionary added.

The party is also hoping that the effect of the promises will be felt not just in Delhi, but also in states such as Maharashtra, where the party has decided to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Kejriwal indicated as much in August, when he dared BJP and Congress to announce a free electricity scheme in Maharashstra and Haryana.

"BJP and Congress are not able to understand if they should support it or oppose it. They are calling it an election stunt. They are contesting elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, I challenge them to do a similar election stunt," he had reportedly said.

"The measures that we implemented in Delhi in the past four to five years, we plan on implementing those measures, or similar ones, in Maharashtra as well," Ajinkya Shinde, the Maharashtra convener of AAP Yuva Aghadi and a member of the election committee, told Moneycontrol.

According to Shinde, the 'Delhi model' is already being implemented in Maharashtra. "For instance, the Maharashtra government is starting a ward clinic and the Nasik Municipal Corporation is also starting mohalla clinics. This means that the opposition parties are duplicating our model, just that they are changing the name," Shinde said.