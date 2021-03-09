Wish he was as concerned earlier as he is now: Jyotiraditya Scindia hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Senior BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "would have become CM" remark, saying he wishes Gandhi was as concerned when he was in the Congress as he is now.

Gandhi had told his party's youth wing leaders that had Jyotiraditya Scindia remained in the Congress he would have certainly become chief minister but was now a "backbencher" in the BJP, according to sources.

The former Congress chief said he had told Scindia so, but "he chose a different path" by joining the BJP, where he can never be the chief minister.

Asked about the remarks, Scindia told PTI, "I wish Rahul Gandhi was as concerned when I was in the Congress as he is now."

Scindia had left the Congress along with some legislators loyal to him to join the BJP last year. This led to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.