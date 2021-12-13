MARKET NEWS

Winter Session of Parliament | Opposition resumes protest over suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs

The leaders had refrained from demanding the revocation of suspension for two days last week out of respect for the late Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a chopper crash on December 8.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 01:35 PM IST
Rajya Sabha (File image)

Opposition leaders on December 13 resumed their protest in the Rajya Sabha over the suspension of 12 Members of Parliament (MP).

The leaders had refrained from demanding the revocation of suspension for two days last week out of respect for the late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, who was killed, along with his wife and 11 others, in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

Catch all LIVE UPDATES of Winter Session of Parliament Here

As the House resumed work on the eleventh day of the Winter Session at 11am, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of suspension. “You are the custodian of the House, the government can’t dictate us what to do, what not to do,” Kharge told Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

The chairman adjourned the House till 12 noon amid sloganeering. After the break, the session resumed and was adjourned again till 2 pm.

The Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha have been unrelenting in their demand to reverse the decision to suspend 12 MPs.

The members were suspended  for the rest of the Winter Session for their “unruly behaviour” during the Monsoon Session of Parliament held earlier this year.

The Rajya Sabha has been repeatedly adjourned amid the opposition’s protests. It has recorded a productivity of 52.50 percent in the second week, an improvement of 5.6 per cent over that of the first week, according to news agency ANI.

“During these two weeks, the Rajya Sabha spent 34.25 per cent of the functional time on the government’s legislative business passing a total of five Bills, including the two Bills passed during the first week,” said the ANI report.

Also, read:  Leaders of 12 opposition parties condemn Centre over suspension of Rajya Sabha members

The Opposition leaders plan to intensify their protests. MPs from both the Houses will hold a protest march from Gandhi statue at Parliament to Vijay Chowk on December 14, followed by a protest at Jantar Mantar the next day.

Lok Sabha proceedings, however, were underway smoothly on December 13.
