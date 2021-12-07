Winter Session of Parliament | Opposition protests over suspension of 12 MPs stall Rajya Sabha

The Opposition parties on December 7 continued their protest in Rajya Sabha over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs from the Winter Session.

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House soon after the Opposition members began protesting in the Upper House.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the ruling party in Telangana, is likely to announce its boycott of the entire Winter Session.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on Parliament Winter Session Here

The Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha have been unrelenting in their demand to reverse the decision to suspend 12 Members of Parliament. The members were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Winter Session for their 'unruly behavior' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament held earlier this year.

On December 6, the Protests by the opposition MPs led to five adjournments, with the Rajya Sabha clocking not more than 45 minutes of proceedings.

In Lok Sabha as well, the Opposition leaders continued their protest but not as relentlessly as they continued in the Upper House. The Question Hour in Lok Sabha continued on December 7 amid sloganeering by the Opposition members.

Also, read: MC Interview | Socialism has lost its meaning, says KJ Alphons, who seeks to amend Preamble to Constitution

The TRS has, however, planned to boycott the remaining Winter Session of Parliament, as per sources. A final decision will be taken on the basis of the proceedings in both Houses today.

TRS leaders, who may hold a protest at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex, have been protesting the central procurement of paddy since the beginning of the session.