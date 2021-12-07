MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Winter Session of Parliament | Opposition protests over suspension of 12 MPs stall Rajya Sabha

In the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, the Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha have been unrelenting in their demand to reverse the decision to suspend 12 Members of Parliament.

Moneycontrol News
December 07, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST

The Opposition parties on December 7 continued their protest in Rajya Sabha over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs from the Winter Session.

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House soon after the Opposition members began protesting in the Upper House.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the ruling party in Telangana, is likely to announce its boycott of the entire Winter Session.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on Parliament Winter Session Here

The Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha have been unrelenting in their demand to reverse the decision to suspend 12 Members of Parliament. The members were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Winter Session for their 'unruly behavior' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament held earlier this year.

Close

Related stories

On December 6, the Protests by the opposition MPs led to five adjournments, with the Rajya Sabha clocking not more than 45 minutes of proceedings.

In Lok Sabha as well, the Opposition leaders continued their protest but not as relentlessly as they continued in the Upper House. The Question Hour in Lok Sabha continued on December 7 amid sloganeering by the Opposition members.

Also, read:  MC Interview | Socialism has lost its meaning, says KJ Alphons, who seeks to amend Preamble to Constitution

The TRS has, however, planned to boycott the remaining Winter Session of Parliament, as per sources. A final decision will be taken on the basis of the proceedings in both Houses today.

TRS leaders, who may hold a protest at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex, have been protesting the central procurement of paddy since the beginning of the session.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Government in Rajya Sabha #India #Politics #suspension list #Venkiah Naidu #Winter Session of Parliament
first published: Dec 7, 2021 11:42 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.