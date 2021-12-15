Winter Session of Parliament | Opposition cry for sacking Ajay Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence rocks Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha (File Picture)

The Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted on December 15 after leaders of Opposition parties, including the Congress, demanded sacking of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

While the MPs of the Congress, DMK and the Left parties stormed the well of the Lower House raising slogans against Mishra, Speaker Om Birla made repeated requests to let the question hour function.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi raised COVID-19 concerns pointing at MPs not wearing masks. When the MPs continued their protest, Birla ordered adjournment of the House till 2pm.

Eight people were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 after being knocked down by a vehicle allegedly driven by Ashish Mishra, the son of Ajay Mishra.

The protests in the Lok Sabha came a day after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case said that the killing of farmers was “pre-planned” and wrote to the judge seeking modification in the charges against the accused.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha for discussing the SIT report in the House. “I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance,” he said in the notice.

Top Opposition leaders met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to chalk out a strategy for the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament on December 14.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP TR Baalu, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge were among those present in the meeting.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned repeatedly on December 15 with Opposition MPs continuing their protest against the suspension of 12 MPs. The leaders held a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk, demanding rollback of the suspension.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal called the demand for a debate on Lakhimpur Kheri violence "baseless".

"It's a baseless issue. The investigation is going on as per SC instructions and discussion on sub judice matters can't happen as per parliamentary rules," Goyal told news agency ANI.