Winter session of Parliament likely to be adjourned a day ahead of schedule: Sources

The Centre is considering adjourning the ongoing winter session of Parliament sine die ahead of the scheduled time, sources told Moneycontrol.

The session which began on November 29 was scheduled to run till December 23. But the top ministers in the government are expected to hold a meeting today to discuss a possibility of adjourning the House by December 22, the sources said.

The much-awaited Cryptocurrency Bill will also not be introduced in the session. The government, sources said, is gathering feedback on international regulations before moving the bill for introduction in Parliament.

On December 21, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till December 22, after Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani introduced the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Bill seeking to increase the minimum age for marriage of women from 18 to 21 has been sent to the standing committee for scrutiny after the introduction.

The government had listed at least 26 bills to be passed during the nearly month-long session. But the session was marred by frequent adjournments due to Opposition protest over a host of issues including the suspension of 12 MPs over ‘unruly’ behaviour during the monsoon session held earlier this year and the alleged role of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni’s son in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that killed eight people, including farmers.

The Opposition has been demanding revocation of suspension of MPs and sacking of Teni.

During the Opposition’s protest march in the national capital demanding the sacking of the MoS Home, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut hinted that the session might be adjourned tomorrow. Later, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav requested deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh to allow suspended members to attend the proceedings on the ‘last’ day of the session.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, repealing the three contentious farm laws, and a Bill replacing ordinances extending the tenures of the directors of CBI and Enforcement Directorate were passed during the session. Other Bills passed during the stormy session included the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that aims to give effect to the long-pending electoral reforms including linking Aadhaar with the voter ID card.