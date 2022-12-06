 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Winter session of Parliament: Govt plans to introduce 16 bills, Congress to seek discussion on border issue with China

Moneycontrol News
Dec 06, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

The government plans to introduce 16 bills during 17 sittings in the session, while the Congress will seek to corner the government over a host of issues including the situation on the border with China.

The results of the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are likely to play out during the Winter session of Parliament beginning Wednesday.

A day after the session starts, votes for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls will be counted. The outcome is likely have a bearing on the proceedings whichever way the verdict goes as parties may use the verdict to corner rivals.

Exit polls had on Monday predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh where most pollsters gave an edge to the ruling party over the Congress.

The Winter session is also likely to be the last session to be held in the existing Parliament House.

Outlining the issues that the Congress will raise, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said last week, the party would raise matters relating to the economic situation in the country, "weakening" of constitutional institutions and reservation for the economically weaker sections (EWS).