Winter Session: Narrative justifying ‘sacrilege’ in Parliament unfortunate, says RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that a narrative to justify acts of ‘sacrilege’ in Parliament was being propagated by some members of the House.

Twelve Opposition members have recently been suspended for their “unprecedented acts of misconduct” during the Monsoon session of Parliament in August.

“Some of the respected leaders and members of this august House, in their wisdom, chose to describe the suspension of 12 members as ‘undemocratic’. I have struggled to understand if there was any justification in that kind of a narrative being propagated but could not,” Naidu said at the beginning of the fourth day of Winter Session proceedings in Rajya Sabha on December 2.

The 12 Opposition MPs of the Rajya Sabha – six of them from the Congress party – have been suspended from the remaining part of the ongoing Winter Session. The Opposition has condemned the suspension and demanded revocation.

“While calling this suspension undemocratic both within and outside the House, not even a word is being said about the reasons given for the suspension, the disdainful conduct of some members during the last session, which I have categorically called as ‘acts of sacrilege’ on the last day of last session,” Naidu said, rejecting the request to revoke suspension earlier this week.

“Unfortunately, a message is sought to be sent out that ‘sacrilege’ of the House is democratic but action against such sacrilege is undemocratic. I am sure people would not buy these new norms of democracy,” he said.

The suspended MPs include Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of the CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of the Trinamool Congress, and Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena.