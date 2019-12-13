App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 04:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Winter session: Lok Sabha productivity at 116%; for Rajya Sabha 99%

Fourteen bills were passed by the Lower House while 15 bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. Overall, 15 bills were passed by both Houses of Parliament, Joshi said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Lok Sabha recorded productivity of 116 percent in the winter session while for Rajya Sabha it was at 99 percent, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday, the last day of the session. During the session, 18 bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Fourteen bills were passed by the Lower House while 15 bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. Overall, 15 bills were passed by both Houses of Parliament, Joshi said.

Addressing a press conference after both Houses were adjourned sine die, the minister said this is perhaps for the first time when Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was interrupted by Congress members when he was making concluding remarks about the session.

Joshi also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that 'Make in India' has become 'Rape in India' and said that he should apologise.

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 04:21 pm

tags #India #Lok Sabha #Politics #Rajya Sabha

