Winter Session: Congress releases list of issues it plans to take up in the Parliament

Congress on December 6, released a list of issues that it is planning to take up in this Winter Session of Parliament.

The issues include external threat to India's national security, Chinese intrusion and foreign policy, among others.

The Winter Session will begin on December 7 and will last until December 29. The session had to be delayed by a month due to the Gujarat election schedule.

This will be the first session when Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will chair as Chairman of Rajya Sabha. The monsoon session of Parliament was held between July 18 and August 8.

The union government's agenda for the winter session of Parliament includes 16 new bills.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates