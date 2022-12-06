English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Winter Session: Congress releases list of issues it plans to take up in the Parliament

    The issues include external threat to India's national security, Chinese intrusion and foreign policy, among others.

    December 06, 2022 / 06:07 PM IST

    Congress on December 6, released a list of issues that it is planning to take up in this Winter Session of Parliament.

    The issues include external threat to India's national security, Chinese intrusion and foreign policy, among others.

    The Winter Session will begin on December 7 and will last until December 29. The session had to be delayed by a month due to the Gujarat election schedule.

    This will be the first session when Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will chair as Chairman of Rajya Sabha. The monsoon session of Parliament was held between July 18 and August 8.

    The union government's agenda for the winter session of Parliament includes 16 new bills.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates
    Tags: #Congress #Winter Session #Winter session dates
    first published: Dec 6, 2022 06:05 pm