Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 05:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Win over people with hard work, decent behaviour: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to BJP workers

The Union minister said the BJP is heading the government at the Centre, has governments in 16 states, has 381 Members of Parliament and 1,350 MLAs across the country and has 11 crore members.

PTI

Cautioning party workers against arrogance, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on July 27 said they should win over more people with their hard work and decent behaviour.

Addressing 'BJP Karykarta Sammelan' in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, Naqvi said the "disease of arrogance and egotism" can be cured with the help of the "medicine of decency and humility".

Quoting an old saying that "the tree that has the most fruit is the tree that bends to the ground", the Minority Affairs minister said power becomes the cause of arrogance for some people.

Close

History teaches that the people with "chaos, egotism, arrogance" can scare the common people, but cannot earn their respect, Naqvi was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.

Every person working in public life should keep this in mind, he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, he said, is the largest political party in the world and it is so because of the contribution of those lakhs of party workers who have not only won the hearts of people but also connected them with the party with their "modesty and humility".

Naqvi urged the workers to connect with the people with "decent behaviour and good character".

Arrogance and vengeance are two sides of the same coin, he added.

"These are all a matter of pride for us, not arrogance," he said.

"We have to increase this strength, by our hard work and decent behaviour," Naqvi told the party workers.

He said the BJP workers' discipline is their strength.

BJP workers work with the guiding mantra of "Nation First, Party Next, Self Last", he said.

Naqvi said the world's largest political party has 11 crore workers across the country and its target is to increase the number of party workers by at least 20 percent.

Our target is to add 2.20 crore lakh new members, he said.
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 05:30 pm

