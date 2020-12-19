"Willing to work as party desires," Rahul Gandhi in crucial Congress meet at Sonia Gandhi's residence

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at a party briefing. (Image: Reuters)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on December 19 that he was “willing to work as the party desires” in response to clamour for his return as party chief during the meeting attended by leaders including the dissenting letter-writers.

The meeting held at party chief Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence lasted for seven hours and was attended by leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, apart from many from the letter-writing group.

"I am willing to work for the party as all of you desire," senior Congress leader Pawan Bansal was quoted by NDTV saying after the meeting.

Rahul response was greeted by applause by all those present in the meeting, sources said. The development has again raised speculation of Rahul’s return as Congress chief.

On December 18, the Congress downplayed any internal friction and said Rahul Gandhi was the "right person" to lead the party.

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party stood united and together as a family and there are no dissensions pending after the announcement of elections to the party chief's post.

Rahul Gandhi, 50 quit as Congress president after the party's defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Sonia Gandhi took over as interim chief after that.

Leader of the party in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma, Lok Sabha MPs Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tiwari, former chief minister of Harayana Bhupinder Hooda, former chief minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan and Vivek Tankha are among the signatories of the letter who attended the meeting.

The Congress leaders said this was one of the meetings scheduled for the next ten days between the Gandhi’s and the party leaders before organisational elections.

Chavan said that the party was planning to hold more meetings at some other locations such as Shimla.

In August, 23 senior party leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi calling for sweeping reforms, decentralisation of power and urgent constitution of a central parliamentary board, among others.

Rahul Gandhi had also questioned the timing of the letter and said it was written in “collusion with the BJP”, a comment that annoyed some leaders.

The CWC had resolved that Gandhi would continue as the interim president until a session of All India Congress Committee (AICC) is called within six months.

Days later, Gandhi had announced a new set of parliamentary party appointments that were seen as a snub to dissident letter-writers.