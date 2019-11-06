Will work as responsible Opposition, not keen on becoming CM again: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, on November 6, ruled out playing any role in the government formation in Maharashtra.

The former Union minister said his party and its ally, the Indian National Congress, have been given the mandate to sit in the Opposition.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena have been given a mandate. We are waiting for them to handle the situation and form the government. The mandate for Congress and NCP is to act as a strong Opposition. This is a positive opportunity for both parties. I appeal to BJP-Shiv Sena to let us be a responsible Opposition as soon as possible,” Pawar said.

Asked about Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s earlier statement that his party has the support 170 Members of Legislative (MLA), Pawar said, “I don’t know on what basis the Sena has said they have support of 170 MLAs.”

"I have been the chief minister four times and am not keen on that post again," Pawar said.

To a query, the Maratha strongman said he had no idea about the decision taken by the Congress on the political situation in Maharashtra.

Asked about the meeting of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on November 6, Pawar said, "It must be about some road work."

Pawar’s press conference came just hours after Raut met him at the former’s residence in Mumbai. Raut later told reporters that it was “a courtesy call."

This comes amid a stalemate between the BJP and the Sena over government formation in Maharashtra. Both parties want the chief minister's position.

This has resulted in a stalemate in government formation even though the Assembly election result was declared on October 24. The saffron alliance combined has won 161 seats, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.