you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 02:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will win all 70 seats in Delhi Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal to AAP workers on his birthday

"I want to thank the AAP workers for their contribution towards the party. In last assembly elections, we won 67 seats but this time we will win all 70 seats," he said in a video posted on the AAP's official Twitter handle.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the AAP will win all the 70 seats in the Assembly election next year as he lauded the contribution of his party workers on his birthday. The AAP national convenor addressed his party workers who came to greet him on his 51st birthday.

"I want to thank the AAP workers for their contribution towards the party. In last assembly elections, we won 67 seats but this time we will win all 70 seats," he said in a video posted on the AAP's official Twitter handle.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the last Assembly election and won 67 out of the 70 seats in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the chief minister on his birthday.

"Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal. Praying for his good health and long life," Modi tweeted.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Vijender Gupta, his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, among others who greeted Kejriwal on his birthday.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday, Arvind ji," Banerjee tweeted.

"Thank u so much Didi," replied Kejriwal.

Gupta also wished Kejriwal on his birthday.

"I wish Arvind Kejriwal ji on his birthday. I wish you a long and healthy life," he said.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including directors Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Shirish Kunder, also wished Kejriwal.

"#HappyBirthdayAK you literally changed Indian politics," Agnihotri tweeted.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 02:04 pm

tags #India #Politics

