App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Will unite entire country by founding national party if necessary: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Kicking off his party's poll campaign from Karimnagar on Sunday, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president stressed on the need for an "alternative federal politics" in the country and said he would play a major role.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Accusing the BJP and the Congress of failing to meet the aspirations of the people, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that he would start a national party "if necessary" to herald reforms and "unite the country".

Kicking off his party's poll campaign from Karimnagar on Sunday, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president stressed on the need for an "alternative federal politics" in the country and said he would play a major role.

"If this country is to improve if it has to move forward on par with other countries at an international level with its head held high these two (parties).... should be made to run away.

"Only if the Congress and the BJP are made to run away, alternative federal politics will come in this country. The writ of states should run," he said.

related news

Of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, the TRS is seeking 16 for itself leaving one for its ally the AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, to ensure that Telangana gets a "good" deal post the general elections.

"Not just these 16 MPs, by gathering 100 to 150 MPs, Telangana should influence the country's politics," he said.

He alleged that with the Congress and the BJP at the helm of affairs since Independence, the country has not been able to progress the way it should have.

Citing an example, he said the country is blessed with 70,000 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water, however there is still shortage of drinking and irrigation water.

Power plants are not being used effectively. Many reforms are required in governance and judiciary, among others, he claimed, adding China has progressed greatly, though it was backward earlier.

"Many changes need to come. Your blessings are needed for it… By taking your order in Karimnagar, by observing the developments after this election… I submit that I will unite the entire country by founding a national party if necessary," Rao said.

"If you bless (TRS), I submit that I will play a major role in changing the fate of this country," he said.

The TRS supremo said that during Amit Shah's visit to Telangana, the BJP president claimed that the Centre has given plenty of funds to the state.

"This is not true. He has given us nothing," Rao alleged, adding the funds received were due according to Constitution.

Telangana is among the six to seven states that make the country run, he claimed.

"The local Congress and BJP leaders are speaking today with big mouths as if there is no problem, no problem of drinking water, as if they only took contract for Hindu religion. Are you only Hindu? Are we not Hindu," he posed.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 11:50 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #K Chandrasekhar Rao #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #TRS

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

'Kalank' Song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' is a thrilling Dance Off Between M ...

Alleged iPhone XI Leak With Triple-Cameras Arranged in Square Module S ...

'Do You Even Lift Bro?' This Muscular Monkey is the Newest Internet Se ...

Manohar Parrikar: A Chief Minister, A Defence Minister, A Technocrat & ...

Sara Ali Khan Goes for a Bike Ride With Kartik Aaryan, Twitter Schools ...

All Goa Congress MLAs Will Meet Governor Mridula Sinha Day to Stake Cl ...

Redmi Go ‘Cheapest’ Xiaomi Phone to Launch Tomorrow in India: Expe ...

Security Remains an 'Absolute Priority' for World Cup - Richardson

Bhai to All Goans, Elder Brother to Me: Nitin Gokhale's Heartfelt Good ...

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Manohar Parrikar to be accorded state funeral with full military honou ...

New Zealand attack: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern likely to discuss li ...

DMK names ex-ministers Dayanidhi Maran, TR Baalu, Kanimozhi

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty below 11,500; auto ...

DHFL rises above 5% after Warburg Pincus acquires stake in Avanse Fina ...

Mindtree gains 2% as company considers share buyback to avert L&T's 'h ...

Key things to know about Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

Congress fails to seize opportunity created by Citizenship Amendment B ...

Kanpur tanneries forced to shut for Kumbh Mela, still wait for govt or ...

Indian Wells Open: Bianca Andreescu shows her versatility, big-stage t ...

Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant sacks lawyer to represent himself ...

Sobhita Dhulipala on Made in Heaven: I thrive in playing parts that ar ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Terror, trade and technology: India has the potential to build Tier 2 ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: The grandeur of Alia Bhatt and Madhur ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi's nine different looks in the fi ...

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan go on a bike ride in D ...

Anil Kapoor’s youthful banter with ‘chachu’ Arjun Kapoor is whol ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...

Sonali Bendre spends her ‘normal day’ with Hrithik Roshan and fami ...

Aryan Khan enjoys a snowy vacation amid the mountains of France

A rare sight! Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra get clicked by paps

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.