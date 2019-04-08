Will throw Narendra Modi out of power and politics, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he needs to be thrown out of both the chair but politics for the betterment of the country.

Modi did not have time to look after the farmers and the middle-class, as he was busy touring the globe for 4.5 years of his five-year term, Banerjee told at a rally.

When elections are knocking at the door, Modi is threatening everybody and blabbering lies, Banerjee alleged claiming that he would get the first prize if there was a competition of telling lies.

"In this election, people would stick a leucoplast on his lips so that he is not able to tell lies. For the sake of the country he should not only be ousted from his chair (PM post) but also ousted from politics," she said.

Hitting out at the prime minister's comment on April 7 at Coochbehar district that Banerjee and the TMC of suffering from fear psychosis of Modi, Banerjee warned him not to threaten her as it will be the biggest mistake.

She said, "During the 5 years, he has been touring the globe for 4.5 years. What was he doing when farmers were committing suicides across the country? What was he doing when people died due to demonetisation and crores of people lost their jobs?"