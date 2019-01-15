App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will take care of Mayawati's farm loan waiver concerns: MP CM Kamal Nath

Nath was answering a question on Mayawati's concern over 100 per cent benefit to farmers under the scheme, including those who had borrowed from money lenders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
After weeks of intense seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the BSP, Mayawati abruptly announced her party would not ally with the Congress.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said his government will take care of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati's concern over waiving off loans of farmers who had borrowed from money lenders.

Nath was answering a question on Mayawati's concern over 100 per cent benefit to farmers under the scheme, including those who had borrowed from money lenders.

"I had called Mayawatiji in the morning to wish her on her birthday. I assured her that I will take care of her concern on the issue of loans taken by farmers from sahukars (money lenders) and will take action on it," Nath told reporters here.

He was speaking after formally launching the Jai Kisan Rin Mukt Yojana (farm laon waiver scheme) as promised by the ruing Congress in its manifesto for the Assembly polls.

The state government had announced the loan waiver scheme soon after assuming charge in Madhya Pradesh and Nath formally launched this scheme on Tuesday.

BSP, with two MLAs in the MP Assembly, is an ally in Nath government.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 03:54 pm

tags #BSP #India #Kamal Nath #Madhya Pradesh #Politics #SP

