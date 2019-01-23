Will support Congress if next PM is from grand old party: AAP leader

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan created a flutter on Wednesday by saying the party would extend support to the Congress if the next prime minister came from the grand old party, in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a function.

At an event hosted by the Delhi Waqf Board, Khan, who is also the chairman of the board, urged the Imams of the city mosques to support the AAP and said, "People are saying they will vote for the Congress because the next prime minister will be from that party.

"If that is indeed so, we will also extend support to the Congress, but in Delhi, only the AAP can defeat the BJP, not the Congress."

He said, "Do not waste your vote. The votes will be wasted if given to the Congress. Vote for the AAP if you want to defeat the BJP."

Last week, AAP's Delhi convener Gopal Rai had said the party would not go for an alliance with the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, while accusing the grand old party of being "arrogant".

He had also said the Kejriwal-led party would field candidates on all the parliamentary constituencies of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.