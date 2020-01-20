Will spread the 'lotus' of BJP across India, says new party president JP Nadda

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi, new president JP Nadda said the "lotus of BJP" will spread across India and that the party will develop more in the coming years.

"The party has to grow more and do a lot more work. I want to assure Prime Minister Narendra Modi that I will work hard along with everyone present here, and the party will develop more. Some states still remain, we will spread the lotus of BJP across India," Nadda, who took over the post from Union Home Minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah, said.

"I was a simple worker, without any family background in politics, who hails from a remote place in Himachal Pradesh - if someone like me is being given this responsibility then it is the speciality of BJP and it is possible only in BJP," Nadda said.

Earlier, both PM Modi and Shah had congratulated Nadda for taking over the reins of the party, with the prime minister calling him a "dedicated and disciplined Karyakarta (worker) who has worked for years to strengthen the party at the grassroots".

"JP Nadda and I have worked together. When I used to look after the organisation of the party, he used to look after the Yuva Morcha," PM Modi had said while addressing party workers at the venue.

Shah had said the BJP will "become stronger" and expand further under Nadda's leadership.