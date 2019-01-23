App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 05:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will soon take decision on implementation of 10% quota to economically weaker sections: Ashok Gehlot

"The government of Rajasthan is going to take a decision very soon. We will implement 10 percent reservation in the state," Gehlot said in his reply to the debate on the governor's address in the assembly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday informed the House that the state government will soon take a decision to implement 10 percent reservation for the economically weaker sections.

He was referring to the Constitution 124th (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament. It provides 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to the economically weaker sections.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 05:08 pm

tags #10% quota #Ashok Gehlot #India #Politics

