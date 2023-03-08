 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will seek legal opinion on date of deposing before ED: BRS MLC Kavitha

PTI
Mar 08, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

BRS MLC in Telangana K Kavitha, who has been summoned by the ED, on Wednesday said she would fully cooperate with the investigation agency but would seek legal opinion on the date of deposition in view of her proposed dharna in support of the women's reservation bill in Delhi on March 10.

Kavitha said "these tactics of intimidation" against the fight of her father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS would not deter them.

In a statement here, she claimed that she has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to depose on March 9 "in light of" her proposed hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in support of the women's reservation bill on March 10.

"As a law-abiding citizen, I will fully cooperate with the investigation agencies. However, due to the dharna and prefixed appointments, I'll seek legal opinions on the date of attending it," she said.