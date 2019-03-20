Will review Goa govt's performance periodically: Vijai Sardesai

The Goa Forward Party said it would periodically review the performance of the state government under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The GFP, with three MLAs, is an ally in the BJP-led state government and its president Vijai Sardesai is one of the two deputy chief ministers in it.

Sardesai said his party had kept its word to Manohar Parrikar, who died Sunday, to keep the coalition in the state intact.

"Words cannot express the deep sense of loss I feel personally. I find solace in the fact that I have kept my word to my chief minister till the end, even though this is not the way I wanted it to end," Sardesai said.

"We will have periodical review of our achievements from here on. If we find something amiss, we will adopt corrective measures," he said.

He said the government's intention was to continue with the development work seen under Parrikar.

Praising Parrikar, he said, "I stand vindicated seeing the development of Goa under Parrikar. Our faith in each other helped us overcome adversities and work towards the good of Goa."

He said stability is critical for the coastal state's progress.