Will return from Ayodhya with new energy, saffron flag will be unfurled all over Maharashtra in 2024: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the ideology of his party and that of the BJP is the same and they will unfurl the saffron flag all over the state next year.

”Our party’s role is clear. The Shiv Sena has an alliance with the BJP. Our ideology, which is Hindutva, is the same. We will go to our state with new energy from Ayodhya and serve the people. In 2024, the Shiv Sena and the BJP’s ’bhagva’ (saffron flag) will be unfurled in the entire state,” he said while addressing a press conference here.

The Lok Sabha election as well as the Maharashtra Assembly polls are due next year. Shinde is on his maiden visit to Ayodhya after becoming the chief minister in June last year. He has been accompanied to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh by thousands of Shiv Sainiks.

Without naming anyone, the Maharashtra chief minister said there are a few people who are ”allergic” to Hindutva, because if it (Hindutva) reaches every household in the country, their ”shop” will be closed.

”In the evening, there will be ’aarti’ on the banks of the Sarayu river and there is a programme of taking the blessings of seers. Many people are a little allergic to this. I will say only one thing — the Ram mandir and Ayodhya are not political issues for the Shiv Sena and the BJP. It is a matter of our faith and belief,” he said.

Shinde said now that the construction work of the Ram temple has started, Ayodhya will witness rapid progress and lakhs of people will benefit from it. ”Lakhs of people are happy with our Ayodhya visit. But there are some who are troubled because they are intentionally allergic to Hindutva. They intentionally insulted Hindutva and spread confusion about it.

”Hinduism is a way of life. There is tolerance in it, it takes everyone along and does not insult anyone. Many are scared that if Hindutva reaches every household, every mind, then their political shop will be closed. Due to this fear, after independence, many people made such attempts,” the Shiv Sena leader said.

He said that in 2014, when a government based on the idea of Hindutva was installed in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the awakening towards Hindutva, its honour and pride increased.

”Earlier, Balasaheb Thackeray had thought about Ayodhya. He used to say, ’garv se kaho hum Hindu hai’ (say it with pride that we are Hindus). This slogan was coined by Balasaheb Thackeray and the world knows about it. The Shiv Sena’s ideology is the same as that of the BJP. People are being misguided deliberately, but they are intelligent. I give replies to them through my work,” Shinde said.

Shinde took a jibe at former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying that while Lord Ram suffered 14 years of exile without any objection to keep the promise he had not given to his father, Thackeray against the intentions of his father formed the government in the greed of power along with those people (Congress) who had opposed the Ram Mandir.

”People whom Balasaheb Thackeray had maintained a distance from, a government was formed with them. (However,) the work of fulfilling the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray has been done by Modiji. Modiji has made the mandir and also told the date. So, who has been proved as a liar?”

Addressing party workers at the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar in October 2015, the then Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP and raked up the Ram Mandir issue. He had said, ”BJP promises to build a Ram Temple but never gives a date.”

On the formation of his government in a coalition with the BJP, the Maharashtra chief minister said, ”In 2019, people used to say the Shiv Sena should form the government with the BJP in Maharashtra. But due to some selfishness and greed for the chair, a wrong step was taken…. But we rectified it around eight-nine months ago, which was expected by people.”

To a question about former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s remarks on his Ayodhya visit, Shinde said, ”I have to say to Ajit Pawar that the Ram temple is a matter of faith for millions of Hindus, if you call it frivolous, then the devotees of Ram will show you your place.”

On a question related to north Indians in Maharashtra, Shinde said, ”North Indians and Maharashtra have never been separate. They are standing shoulder to shoulder with us. North Indians who have been living there for many years have all become Maharashtrians and they should get all the facilities that are given to Marathi people.”

Praising UP CM Yogi Adityanath, he said, ”He is called ’bulldozer baba’ here. The state’s law and order is good, hooligans are scared and development is going on in full swing.” Shinde also informed that he has asked Adityanath for land for a Maharashtra Bhavan in Ayodhya and it will be named after Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Earlier in the day, Shinde had said those raising doubts about the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya were shown their way home as the process has started and the work is in full swing.

After paying obeisance to Ramlalla and overseeing the construction work of the temple, Shinde said he is happy that the dream of ”Hindu Hriday Samrat” Balasaheb Thackeray and crores of Ram bhakts is being fulfilled. At Hanumangarhi, the Maharashtra chief minister was given a mace by temple mahant Raju Das. His deputy Devendra Fadnavis and BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh were also present on the occasion.

”I thank you all for being able to see our dream being fulfilled with our own eyes. I thank the prime minister and (Uttar Pradesh) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Sagwan wood used in the temple is from Maharashtra and this is our small contribution,” Shinde said.

Hitting out at former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said he wants to tell those who used to say this is ”ravan raaj” that this government has been made with the blessings of Lord Ram.

”They put (independent MP) Navneet Rana and her husband in jail for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. When seers were killed, they kept silent. Now, there will be no atrocities on the poor and seers will be honoured and protected,” Shinde said.

He said the entire atmosphere from Lucknow to Ayodhya has become ”Ram-mai” (filled with slogans of Lord Ram) and he is happy that he has come to the holy town of Ayodhya with the ”bow and arrow” — the Shiv Sena’s poll symbol.

Addressing another public function at Laxman Kila (in Ayodhya), Shinde said, ”I have definitely become the chief minister by the blessings of Lord Ram. But I have not come here as a chief minister. I have come here as a ’Ram bhakt’ (devotee of Lord Ram).”