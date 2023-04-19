 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Will resign if proven I dialled Shah over TMC's national status: Mamata Banerjee

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 05:27 PM IST

Banerjee, who was speaking to reporters at West Bengal’s state secretariat, said that her party’s name will remain the All India Trinamool Congress.

Banerjee, who was speaking to reporters at West Bengal’s state secretariat, said that her party’s name will remain the All India Trinamool Congress.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she will resign if it is proven that she dialled Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the Trinamool Congress lost the national party status.

Banerjee, who was speaking to reporters at West Bengal’s state secretariat, said that her party’s name will remain the All India Trinamool Congress. ”I will resign if it is proven that I called up Amit Shah over TMC’s national party status,” she said, rejecting Bengal’s leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s claim that she had made the call.

Adhikari on Tuesday claimed that Banerjee had dialled Shah after the Election Commission revoked TMC’s national party status to request him to repeal the decision. Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, said, ”It was the norm to review the national party status of all parties after 10 years. That would mean the next review should have been in 2026. But they did it in 2019."

"My party’s name will remain the ’All India Trinamool Congress’. If the BJP has any problem, they can approach the Election Commission and we will approach the common people," she thundered.